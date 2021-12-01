Phalaenopsis flowers in full blossom in Lintao, NW China

(Xinhuanet) 14:53, December 01, 2021

Phalaenopsis flowers are in full blossom these days in flower production bases in Lintao County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Gardeners are busy to manage, package and transport the flowers for market supply. Recent years have witnessed fast development of flower production in Lintao County. Local authorities have actively introduced flower enterprises into the county to instruct local farmers to grow flowers according to local conditions. Years of hard work have not only increased local farmers' income, but also boosted local economy. (Xinhua/Wang Kexian)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)