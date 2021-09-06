Home>>
Marigold boost incomes for farmers in NW China’s Gansu
(People's Daily Online) 17:31, September 06, 2021
|Photo taken on Sept. 2 shows marigold planted in the Liuba township in Minle county, Zhangye city, northwest China’s Gansu province. (Chinanews.com/Zhao Lin)
About 2,000 mu (one hectare equals 15 mu) of marigold planted in the Liuba township in Minle county, Zhangye city, northwest China’s Gansu province entered the harvest season recently. The flowers are a cash cow for local growers. In recent years, Minle county has optimized the structure of the flower planting industry by expanding the planting scale, promoting standardized farming, and cultivating brands. It has also built flower planting bases and invited companies to help farmers secure jobs and increase incomes.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Discovering Yunnan's eight best-known beautiful flowers: lily
- City in SW China’s Yunnan makes headway in flower breeding
- Discovering Yunnan's eight best-known beautiful flowers: fairy primrose
- Azalea, one of eight well-known flowers in SW China’s Yunnan
- Stunning flowers cultivated in SW China's Yunnan selling well nationwide
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.