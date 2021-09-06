Marigold boost incomes for farmers in NW China’s Gansu

People's Daily Online) 17:31, September 06, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 2 shows marigold planted in the Liuba township in Minle county, Zhangye city, northwest China’s Gansu province. (Chinanews.com/Zhao Lin)

About 2,000 mu (one hectare equals 15 mu) of marigold planted in the Liuba township in Minle county, Zhangye city, northwest China’s Gansu province entered the harvest season recently. The flowers are a cash cow for local growers. In recent years, Minle county has optimized the structure of the flower planting industry by expanding the planting scale, promoting standardized farming, and cultivating brands. It has also built flower planting bases and invited companies to help farmers secure jobs and increase incomes.

