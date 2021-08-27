Stunning flowers cultivated in SW China's Yunnan selling well nationwide

People's Daily Online) August 27, 2021

Photo shows the Zantedeschia aethiopica cultivated in Lijiang. (Photo/Liu Wenxiang)

The Zantedeschia aethiopica, a species of flowers cultivated in Lijiang city of southwest China's Yunnan province, has enjoyed wide popularity among customers from all over the country.

Blessed with a mild climate, ample sunshine and large temperature differences, Lijiang serves as a suitable place for the development of the floral industry.

After noticing the geographical advantages that Lijiang enjoyed, Wan Jia, a young man who graduated from Wageningen University in the Netherlands took the lead in introducing the species named Zantedeschia aethiopica from abroad to the region.

It took only a year for the Zantedeschia aethiopica to win the favor of a large amount of customers in China’s first- and second-tier cities.

Nowadays, over 3 million of the trumpet-shaped flowers can be cultivated annually. Meanwhile, the annual output value can reach more than 10 million yuan (about $1.54 million) after completion of the project operations initiated by Wan.

In addition to the 50 jobs involved in packaging and processing these flowers in Guifeng village, Kainan neighborhood, Gucheng district in Lijiang, “over 250 new jobs can be created with the completion of a high-standard and intelligent flower cutting and flower planting factory covering a total area of 450,000 square meters," said a village official.

