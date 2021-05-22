Flower expo opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:58, May 22, 2021

Photo taken on May 21, 2021 shows an exhibit displayed at the 10th China Flower Expo in Chongming District, east China's Shanghai. The 10th China Flower Expo, which covers a total area of 589 hectares, kicked off here on Friday and is expected to conclude on July 2. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The 10th China Flower Expo opened in Shanghai on Friday, welcoming over 20,000 visitors on its first day.

The expo, held to showcase the development of China's flower industry, will last until July 2.

A total of 180 outdoor exhibition zones and 64 indoor areas have been set up at the expo park in the city's Chongming District.

The expo park opens from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, and night performances such as light shows, drone performances, and parades will be staged, weather permitting.

