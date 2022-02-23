We Are China

Snow scenery of SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 16:13, February 23, 2022

Photo taken on Feb.22, 2022 shows the breathtaking snow scenery in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Feng Li)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)