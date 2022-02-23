Languages

Archive

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Home>>

Snow scenery of SW China's Guizhou

(Xinhua) 16:13, February 23, 2022

Photo taken on Feb.22, 2022 shows the breathtaking snow scenery in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Feng Li)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories