In pics: black-faced spoonbills seen in Hainan

Xinhua) 15:51, January 28, 2022

A flock of black-faced spoonbills are seen at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills forage at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Two black-faced spoonbills forage at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills forage at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills are seen at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A black-faced spoonbill flies at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills and other birds are seen at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Black-faced spoonbills forage at a wetland in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A black-faced spoonbill forages at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills forage at a wetland park in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Black-faced spoonbills forage at a wetland in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

