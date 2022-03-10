We Are China

In pics: Magnificent Ming Dynasty Great Wall in NW China’s Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 14:55, March 10, 2022

The Qinghai section of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall was built in the middle period of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) as a line of defense.

Mainly located in 12 counties and districts in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, the Great Wall stretches 363 kilometers, having 10 guard towers, 115 smoke towers, four passes, and 46 fortresses. As the world’s highest remains of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall, the Qinghai section of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall has significant historical, cultural and scientific research value.

Photo shows a trench of the Qinghai section of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall in Huangzhong district, Xining, capital of northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows a smoke tower of the Qinghai section of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall in Ledu district, Haidong city, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows a section of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows a guard tower of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows a section of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows a fortress of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall in Huangzhong district, Xining, capital of northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows the Guide Ancient City in Guide county, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows an ancient city located in Minhe county, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows a smoke tower of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall in Huangzhong district, Xining, capital of northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Yang Jinhua)

Photo shows a smoke tower of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall in Minhe county, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Guan Chunming)

