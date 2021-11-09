Great Wall looks spectacular after snowfall

(Xinhuanet) 13:06, November 09, 2021

This photo was taken on November 8 at the Great Wall at Badaling. From November 6-7, Beijing experienced significant snowfall. After snow, the Badaling section of the Great Wall looks particularly magnificent, winding into the distance amid the snow covered mountains. It is reminiscent of a scroll painting or postcard scene. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

