Great Wall looks spectacular after snowfall
(Xinhuanet) 13:06, November 09, 2021
This photo was taken on November 8 at the Great Wall at Badaling. From November 6-7, Beijing experienced significant snowfall. After snow, the Badaling section of the Great Wall looks particularly magnificent, winding into the distance amid the snow covered mountains. It is reminiscent of a scroll painting or postcard scene. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
