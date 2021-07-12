Protector of Great Wall

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2021 shows Zhang Heshan weeding on the Chengziyu Great Wall in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. Zhang Heshan, 66, is a villager of Chengziyu, where lies a section of China's Great Wall dating back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Since 1978, Zhang has been a protector of the Great Wall. Over the years, he patrolled the wild Great Wall near his village and never been held back by various challenges, such as blizzards, rainstorms, wild bees and snakes. He has persuaded the herdsmen to leave, scared away the brick-stealers, stopped tourists from making carvings on the Wall, and reported damages. "For a good protector, it is important to have both health and courage," Zhang said. Nowadays, Zhang also works on the spreading of the Great Wall culture. During the patrolling, he shares the knowledge of the Wall with tourists. He also shoots videos about the Great Wall and shares the stories on short-video platforms. In recent years, more and more young people have joined the protector team to protect the Great Wall. Li Cui, 35, is one of them. After graduation from college, Li did not stay in the big city, but took root in the Great Wall with a group of young people from around the world, and participated in the Wall protection and culture spreading. In 2014, Li Cui officially became a volunteer protector. "30+" Li Cui and "60+" Zhang Heshan interpret the courage and perseverance of the Wall protectors with their action. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

