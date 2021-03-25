Languages

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Home>>

Peach flowers in full blossom at Mutianyu Great Wall

(People's Daily Online) 13:18, March 25, 2021
Peach flowers in full blossom at Mutianyu Great Wall
Photo shows peach blossoms in full bloom at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing's Huairou district, which is over 70 kilometers from the city's downtown area. (People's Daily Online/Qiao Yeqiong)

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories