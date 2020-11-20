Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Beijing's Gubei Water Town ushers in first snowfall of winter

(People's Daily Online)    13:21, November 20, 2020
Beijing has recently welcomed its first snowfall of the winter. Gubei Water Town, located in the district of Miyun, is covered with snow from the tourist service center to the Yuanyanghu Reservoir at the foot of the Great Wall at Simatai.

The snowfall has turned the Great Wall at Simatai, which meanders through the mountains, into a vast expanse of white, with the northern scenery draped in layers of snow.

Looking over the whole of Gubei Water Town from the beacon tower, visitors are struck by how much the majestic northern courtyards, small bridges and flowing water shuttling between the buildings resemble a classical elegant ink painting. Standing among them, you can get a panoramic view of the northern winter scenery.  （Photos/Zhou Dinghao, Sun Jing, Han Chungang, Li Kaili)


