When the seasons change, the Great Wall gets new clothes.

From spring to summer, the vegetation on the mountains of the Great Wall gradually changes from blooming to lush.

When shrouded in mist, it is dreamy like a fairyland.

Many trees, such as maples, change their colors during the fall, creating an amazing view with charming hues.

In the winter, the mountains and the Great Wall will be covered with white snow, presenting breathtaking snowy scenes.