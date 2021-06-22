Renovation of Jinshanling Great Wall starts in North China
The renovation of the Great Wall's Jinshanling section in Luanping County, North China’s Hebei Province began this month. (Photos: People's Daily/Liang Zhiqing and Jin Shuo)
The renovation repairs structural safety problems in the Great Wall.
The Jinshanling Great Wall is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and enjoys a reputation as a "paradise for photographers."
The renovation of the Great Wall's Jinshanling section in Luanping County, North China’s Hebei Province began this month.
The renovation repairs structural safety problems in the Great Wall.
The Jinshanling Great Wall is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and enjoys a reputation as a "paradise for photographers."
The renovation of the Great Wall's Jinshanling section in Luanping County, North China’s Hebei Province began this month.
Photos
Related Stories
- Great Wall castle remains discovered in China's Shaanxi
- Peach flowers in full blossom at Mutianyu Great Wall
- Aerial footage: Snow on Jinshanling Great Wall in Hebei
- Stunning aerial view of the Great Wall in four seasons
- Beijing's Gubei Water Town ushers in first snowfall of winter
- China's Great Wall Motors signs deal to acquire General Motor's assembly plant in Thailand's east
- Cultural activities held on Great Wall to celebrate Beijing 2022's 500-day countdown
- Pic story of 63-year-old Great Wall protector in Hebei
- Shutterbugs spotlight ancient Great Wall in northwest China
- Electronic inspection system put into operation on Great Wall of China
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.