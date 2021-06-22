We Are China

Renovation of Jinshanling Great Wall starts in North China

(People's Daily App) 11:17, June 22, 2021

The renovation of the Great Wall's Jinshanling section in Luanping County, North China’s Hebei Province began this month. (Photos: People's Daily/Liang Zhiqing and Jin Shuo)

The renovation repairs structural safety problems in the Great Wall.

The Jinshanling Great Wall is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and enjoys a reputation as a "paradise for photographers."

