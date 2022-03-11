Giant panda cub seen in Singapore

Xinhua) 08:17, March 11, 2022

Giant panda cub Le Le is seen with its mother Jia Jia at the River Wonders in Singapore, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the giant panda cub Le Le at the River Wonders in Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

