Giant panda cub seen in Singapore
Giant panda cub Le Le is seen with its mother Jia Jia at the River Wonders in Singapore, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the giant panda cub Le Le at the River Wonders in Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
