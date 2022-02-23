Forest rangers encounter wild giant panda in Shaanxi Province

A giant panda was spotted by two forest rangers while they were patrolling in Foping Nature Reserve, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Photo shows a wild giant panda ambling across a roadway in Foping Nature Reserve, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Wang Zhaojin)

Wang Zhaojin and Zheng Mingyou, the forest rangers, came across the giant panda, which was only about 30 meters away from them at one point, on Feb. 21, 2022. Wang captured photos that showed the panda ambling across a roadway and then disappearing into a bamboo forest.

“We encounter wild pandas several times each year during forest patrols, and it’s no surprise,” said Wang.

The Foping Nature Reserve, established mainly for the protection of wild giant pandas, is home to 67 wild pandas, according to the fourth national survey of giant pandas. The reserve has the highest density of wild giant pandas in China.

