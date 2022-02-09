Giant pandas seen in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 16:17, February 09, 2022

A giant panda plays with its cub at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda plays with its cub at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Giant pandas eat at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda plays with its cub at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda plays with its cub at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda plays with its cubs at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Giant pandas are seen at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda rests in a tree at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda is seen at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda plays in a tree at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda rests in a tree at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A giant panda plays with its cub at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Giant pandas play at the snow-covered Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

