Chinese pandas celebrating 3rd Lunar New Year at Moscow Zoo

Xinhua) 11:45, February 01, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Two giant pandas from China, Ruyi and Dingding, who have been living at the Moscow Zoo since 2019, will enjoy a "festive atmosphere" while celebrating their third Chinese New Year in Russia.

"Zoo staff will make large cardboard toys in the shape of tigers for the pandas, as well as place spruce and fir trees decorated with ice candies with vegetables and fruits inside," zoo head Svetlana Akulova told Xinhua in a recent interview.

She said it would be possible to watch how the pandas celebrate the Lunar New Year not only in person at the zoo, but also online through a live stream on the zoo's official social networks.

The pandas are very popular among visitors, many of whom are already familiar with the personalities of the Chinese guests, according to Akulova.

"Dingding is pickier and moodier, while Ruyi is like an explorer and can sometimes be a bit of a trouble-maker," she said.

"Our employees already recognize these regular visitors and are always happy to answer their questions. There was even a time when a child brought his soft toy panda and introduced it to Ruyi and Dingding," Akulova said.

"I am glad that the Moscow Zoo has chosen to participate in the international program for giant panda preservation, protection and research," she stressed.

Akulova noted that it was significant how "the cultural values of one country, that are portrayed through national symbols, could be accepted and loved in another," especially the giant pandas, which are "definitely the living embodiment of Chinese culture."

