In pics: Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in London, Britain
(Xinhua) 16:54, January 30, 2022
Artists perform traditional Chinese lion dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in National Maritime Museum in London, Britain, Jan. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photos
