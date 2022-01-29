Spring Festival challenge: Guessing Chinese poems in English

15:46, January 29, 2022 By Peng Yukai, Zhao Tong, Annemarie Li, Zhou Yu, Zhang Rong ( People's Daily Online

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, People's Daily Online reporters interviewed people on the streets randomly to see if they were able to guess some ancient Chinese poems read in English themed on the Spring Festival.

Watch the video to see how well they did and see if you’re up for the challenge.

