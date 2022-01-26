Hungarian Post issues stamp for Chinese Year of the Tiger

Xinhua) 08:28, January 26, 2022

A first day cover with stamps for the Year of the Tiger is seen during the inauguration ceremony in Budapest, Hungary on Jan. 25, 2022. A special zodiac stamp issued by the Hungarian Post to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Tiger was presented to the public in Hungary on Tuesday. (China Cultural Center in Budapest/Handout via Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- A special zodiac stamp issued by the Hungarian Post to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Tiger was presented at an online ceremony here on Tuesday.

Hungary has issued stamps commemorating the Chinese New Year for nine consecutive years. It was the fifth time that Hungary and the Chinese Embassy in Hungary jointly issue zodiac stamps.

The sheetlet for the Year of the Tiger was designed by graphic artist Agnes Szajko-Berta, with a total volume of 20,000. Each sheetlet consists of two stamps, with two tigers connected end to end.

The stamp features the colors red and yellow, with red symbolizing happiness and contentment and yellow representing prosperity and abundance.

"In the past year, China and Hungary have maintained close cooperation and mutual support in the fight against the epidemic," Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Qi Dayu said during the ceremony.

"The friendly relationship between the two countries is based on mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual support, which is of great significance not only to China and Hungary but also to the region and the international community," Qi added.

"The bilateral cooperation between China and Hungary is being carried out at an unprecedented level," said Geza Lang, deputy state secretary of the Hungarian state asset management department.

"China is Hungary's most important trading partner outside of Europe, and Hungary is willing to continue to provide an open business environment for Chinese enterprises wishing to invest in Hungary," he underlined.

The Year of the Tiger begins on Feb. 1, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

