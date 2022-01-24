Chinese railway staff members in Laos celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

January 24, 2022

Staff members of the China-Laos Railway Luang Prabang Operation Management Center paste Chinese calligraphy Fu, which means good fortune, on doors in Luang Prabang, Laos, Jan. 22, 2022. China-Laos Railway Luang Prabang Operation Management Center, run by China Railway Kunming Group, held celebration activities on Sunday for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

