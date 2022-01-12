Pavilion Paper Art Garden set in Malaysia to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2022 shows an art work at the Pavilion Paper Art Garden in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Pavilion Paper Art Garden, with splendid traditional Chinese art of paper cutting works, was set in celebrations of the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

