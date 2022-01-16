Home>>
Hong Kong people buy decorations for Chinese New Year
(Ecns.cn) 15:03, January 16, 2022
Citizens in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) buy decorations such as couplets and lanterns for the upcoming Chinese New Year, the year of the tiger. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Citizens buy new year decorations in Sham Shui Po District, Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo shows new year decorations sold in Sham Shui Po District, Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Citizens buy new year decorations in Sham Shui Po District, Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Citizens buy new year decorations in Sham Shui Po District, Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
