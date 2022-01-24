Languages

Archive

Monday, January 24, 2022

Home>>

People buy decorations for Chinese New Year across world

(Xinhua) 08:59, January 24, 2022

A man wearing a face mask shops at a Chinese supermarket with decorations marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories