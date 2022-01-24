Home>>
People buy decorations for Chinese New Year across world
(Xinhua) 08:59, January 24, 2022
A man wearing a face mask shops at a Chinese supermarket with decorations marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
