New Zealand Post publishes 2022 Year of the Tiger stamps
(Xinhua) 09:55, January 26, 2022
Picture shows the 2022 Year of the Tiger stamps published by New Zealand Post. New Zealand Post has published the 2022 Year of the Tiger stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. It is the 26th consecutive year that New Zealand has published Chinese zodiac stamps. (NZ Post/Handout via Xinhua)
