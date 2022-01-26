Brooklyn Nets celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year while hosting Los Angeles Lakers

NEW YORK, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- New York-based professional basketball team Brooklyn Nets celebrated Chinese Lunar New Year on Tuesday evening while hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA game at Barclays Center.

The celebrations were highlighted by thematic decorations, hand-out of red envelopes for every spectator, availability of Chinese food inside the stadium, the launch of an exclusive merchandise line featuring the Lunar New Year of the Tiger.

"The Brooklyn Nets are thrilled to celebrate and pay homage to the rich cultural history and traditions associated with Chinese New Year," said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.

The game on Tuesday is an opportunity for fans to learn about Chinese New Year traditions from across the world and right here within the community, said Abbamondi.

"The Year of the Tiger represents courage, resilience and strength. I hope this will empower us to fight the pandemic and other global challenges," Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping said in a pre-recorded video message.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and its teams began celebrating Lunar New Year in 2012 and since then, all 30 teams have celebrated the annual spring festival holiday with in-game elements, live performances, traditional food, partner activations, and more.

Tuesday's game is part of the NBA's 11th Lunar New Year league-wide campaign to celebrate the most important annual holiday for Chinese around the world, according to a release by BSE Global.

Members of the sports community also expressed their best wishes for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I want to wish you good luck to everyone participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics. It was an honor for me to be a torchbearer and light the Olympic flame in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. I hope all the athletes will show their best and enjoy the games," said Steve Nash, head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

"I want to wish all the athletes in the Beijing Winter Olympics: good luck, bring home the gold," said James Harden, a famous player of the Brooklyn Nets.

Huang presented a print of the Beijing Winter Olympics' mascot to the Brooklyn Nets as the New Year gift.

The Lakers had an upper hand over the Nets 106-96.

