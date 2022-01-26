Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations held in Singapore Night Safari

Xinhua) 09:42, January 26, 2022

A Malayan tiger attempts to get to the food from a container with Chinese character "Fu" on it, meaning fortune and luck in English, as part of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations held in the Singapore Night Safari on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

