Iran's iconic tower flashes red for Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:24, February 01, 2022

The Azadi Tower is illuminated to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 31, 2022. The iconic Azadi Tower in Tehran flashed red on Monday, a color associated with good luck and happiness in China, to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Chinese Embassy in Iran/Handout via Xinhua)

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The iconic Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran's capital, flashed red on Monday, a color associated with good luck and happiness in China, to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year.

With the Chinese and Iranian national anthems playing in the background, the national flags of the two countries were flying on the top of the tower, while the main body of the landmark was illuminated in red.

Slogans in Chinese and Persian, such as "happy Chinese New Year," "warmly celebrate the 50th anniversary of China-Iran diplomatic ties," and "ancient civilization Iran welcomes you," appeared in turn.

Another theme of the light show was to wish the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics a success. The emblems of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics were projected onto the tower, and a promotional video for the Beijing Olympics was played during the event.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said the light show represents Iran's good wishes for the Chinese Lunar New Year and the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

"It has fully demonstrated the profound friendship and bonds between peoples of both countries," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua (5th R) and Iranian representatives pose for a photo in front of the Azadi Tower during a light show to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 31, 2022. The iconic Azadi Tower in Tehran flashed red on Monday, a color associated with good luck and happiness in China, to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Chinese Embassy in Iran/Handout via Xinhua)

The Azadi Tower is illuminated to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 31, 2022. The iconic Azadi Tower in Tehran flashed red on Monday, a color associated with good luck and happiness in China, to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Chinese Embassy in Iran/Handout via Xinhua)

