Can’t get your hands on a Bing Dwen Dwen? Come see real giant pandas instead to discover this “national treasure”

Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, has become a smash hit.

Prior to Beijing 2022, pandas have also featured as mascots for other significant sporting events, including the Asian Games in 1990 and the Summer Olympics in 2008.

Did you know that the giant panda is dubbed China's "national treasure"– a fact of which might not be simply because of its rare appearance in the wild?

According to animal researchers, an adult giant panda is physically strong but has a relative lack of natural predators in the wild, which symbolizes the creature's innate characteristics of peace and harmony, values that Chinese people have long cherished.

Last year, the status of wild giant pandas in China was downgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable" as the population of giant pandas living in the wild now exceeds 1,800, reflecting the country's active efforts towards biodiversity protection and ecological restoration.

Join Anne in this episode of #didyouknow as we visit the giant pandas at the Beijing Zoo together!

