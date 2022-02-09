Production of Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise increased to ensure adequate supply
A worker produces Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise at a licensed manufacturer in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 8, 2022. Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, has recently become a smash hit. A licensed manufacturer in Qidong has increased production of Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise to ensure adequate supply for the market. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
