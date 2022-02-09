Home>>
Zhangjiakou residents get Olympic-themed workout
By Xu Lin (Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:03, February 09, 2022
Zhangjiakou citizens exercise in the Industrial Culture Theme Park by wielding a long whip attached to a "yellow cloth dragon", which flutters in the air as it is swung in various patterns. The device is called a "bodybuilding dragon" and is popular among older people. [Photo by Xu Lin/China Daily]
As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are underway, Beijing's co-host city Zhangjiakou in Hebei province is organizing various folk performances to celebrate the Games.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan, Czech Republic, Sweden make quarterfinals in Beijing 2022 women's ice hockey
- Undefeated Italy wins gold in Olympic mixed doubles curling
- Geisenberger wins record luge gold at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Feature: China's post-2000s Olympians shine at Beijing 2022
- Chinese go warm and fuzzy over Winter Olympics mascot
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.