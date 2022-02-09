Zhangjiakou residents get Olympic-themed workout

09:03, February 09, 2022 By Xu Lin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Zhangjiakou citizens exercise in the Industrial Culture Theme Park by wielding a long whip attached to a "yellow cloth dragon", which flutters in the air as it is swung in various patterns. The device is called a "bodybuilding dragon" and is popular among older people. [Photo by Xu Lin/China Daily]

As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are underway, Beijing's co-host city Zhangjiakou in Hebei province is organizing various folk performances to celebrate the Games.

