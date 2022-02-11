Licensed manufacturer of Bing Dwen Dwen ramps up production to meet surging demand

To meet the surging demand for Bing Dwen Dwen dolls, the official mascot for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Jinjiang Hengsheng Toys Co. Ltd. in southeast China’s Fujian Province, a licensed manufacturer of the mascot, resumed production on Feb. 5 and bought plane tickets for all of its employees to return to work early.

Workers produce Bing Dwen Dwen dolls at a factory of Jinjiang Hengsheng Toys Co. Ltd. in southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Dong Yanjun)

The company’s general manager Lian Hai’an said they received more than 1 million orders for Bing Dwen Dwen dolls. The factory’s current daily production is about 2,000 items, with the maximum production expected to be 4,000 items per day after Feb. 12 and 40,000 items per day by Feb. 25.

Lian introduced that the factory has shipped about 80,000 Bing Dwen Dwen dolls so far, while estimating that the total demand will be as high as 5 million. He also said that as the three licensed manufacturers have expanded their production capacity in an attempt to keep up with demand, they are hopeful that they will be able to ensure that each customer who has placed an order can receive one Bing Dwen Dwen doll by April.

The Bing Dwen Dwen doll has two parts— the silica gel that makes up the ice shell, and the plush toy component—a combination Lian said he has never encountered during his more than 30 years of producing toys.

Furthermore, they had to make sure that the cloth, the filling and other materials needed for manufacturing the doll are all able to meet the standards set by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG). This means that it is not easy to manufacture the doll. “It takes at least 30 minutes to manufacture a Bing Dwen Dwen doll, and about 50 procedures are involved,” Lian introduced.

Lian expressed that he is confident to meet orders from customers.

A worker produces Bing Dwen Dwen dolls at a factory of Jinjiang Hengsheng Toys Co. Ltd. in southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Dong Yanjun)

A worker arranges Bing Dwen Dwen dolls at a factory of Jinjiang Hengsheng Toys Co. Ltd. in southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Dong Yanjun)

Photo show a Bing Dwen Dwen doll ready to roll off the production line at a factory of Jinjiang Hengsheng Toys Co. Ltd. in southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Dong Yanjun)

