How to read “Bing Dwen Dwen” and "Shuey Rhon Rhon" in different languages?
By Yuan Meng, Yu Yang (People's Daily Online) 16:06, February 11, 2022
How to read “Bing Dwen Dwen” and "Shuey Rhon Rhon" in different languages? Here are the answers from our foreign language editors.
Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, is a panda in an ice suit. And Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games, is a Chinese lantern child.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
