Spectacular view of Dafaqu grand bridge above clouds

Ecns.cn) 14:01, March 16, 2022

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows clouds surrounded Dafaqu grand bridge of Renhuai-Zunyi expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge, with designed length of 1,427 meters and width of 33 meters, is one of the key projects along the expressway. (Photo: China News Service/He Xiaobo)

