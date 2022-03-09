Tourists enjoy scenery of Hukou Waterfall in Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:07, March 09, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 8, 2022 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Hukou waterfall is witnessing increasing water flow due to warm temperature. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A tourist takes photos of the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 8, 2022. Hukou waterfall is witnessing increasing water flow due to warm temperature. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

