Aerial view of snow scenery in Sanjingyuan National Park
(Ecns.cn) 14:24, February 28, 2022
Photo shows snow covered Sanjiangyuan National Park in Yushu, Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 27, 2022. Sanjiangyuan, meaning the "source of three rivers," is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
