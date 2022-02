Citizens view plum blossoms in Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:48, February 14, 2022

A citizen takes photos of plum blossoms in Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. The Qingxiu Mountain scenic area has attracted many tourists as plum trees are in blossom in early spring. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

