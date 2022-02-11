Colorful clouds appear over Huize, Yunnan

By Yang Wenming, Fu Hao and Zhou Shaohua (People's Daily App) 16:13, February 11, 2022

Colorful clouds appeared over Huize County, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Thursday.

The clouds, called "seven-colored auspicious clouds", were seen not long after the sunrise and continued until noon, attracting passers-by.

It is said that the phenomenon is called "solar corona", which is the diffraction of sunlight that occurs after refraction from the sun.

(Compiled by Yin Yue)

