Snow scenery of Danxia landform in NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 09:03, February 10, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2022 shows the snow scenery of Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zheng Yaode/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022 shows the snow scenery of Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at Pingshan Lake in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022 shows the snow scenery of Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at Pingshan Lake in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy the snow scenery of Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at Pingshan Lake in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

