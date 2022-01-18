NW China's Lanzhou station prepares for holiday travel rush

Xinhua) 08:40, January 18, 2022

Staff members clean a bullet train at a maintenance base of Lanzhou West bullet train service station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 16, 2022. Staff members from Lanzhou West bullet train service station of Lanzhou section of China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd. carried out maintenance work for trains to prepare for the country's annual Spring Festival travel rush.

The 40-day travel season, also known as chunyun, kicked off Monday and many people will travel to reunite with their families for the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

