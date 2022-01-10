Winter scenery of Haltent grassland in Gansu, NW China

Xinhua) 08:24, January 10, 2022

Aerial photo shows the winter scenery of the Haltent grassland in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows horses running on the Haltent grassland in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

Tibetan gazelles are seen on the Haltent grassland in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

