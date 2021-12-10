Total installed new energy power generating capacity in Gansu tops 25 mln kw

Xinhua) 09:00, December 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows a molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Yumen City, northwest China's Gansu Province. As of October 2021, the total installed new energy power generating capacity in Gansu Province has reached 25.2 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows wind turbines at Changma wind farm in Yumen City, northwest China's Gansu Province. As of October 2021, the total installed new energy power generating capacity in Gansu Province has reached 25.2 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A worker rinses heliostats at a molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Yumen City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 8, 2021. As of October 2021, the total installed new energy power generating capacity in Gansu Province has reached 25.2 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows heliostats at a molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Yumen City, northwest China's Gansu Province. As of October 2021, the total installed new energy power generating capacity in Gansu Province has reached 25.2 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

