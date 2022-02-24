Home>>
Scenery of Danxia landform on upper reach of Yellow River
(Ecns.cn) 16:24, February 24, 2022
Photo taken on Feb.22, 2022 shows the Danxia landform on the upper reach of Yellow River in Jainca County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Tianfu)
The Danxia landform refers to landscapes that consist of a red bed characterized by steep cliffs.
