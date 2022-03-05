Traditional Shehuo parade held in China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:12, March 05, 2022

Villagers participate in a dough-modeling competition as part of the Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 3, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers participate in a dough-modeling competition as part of the Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 3, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers take part in a Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 3, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers take part in a Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 3, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villager Bai Jianbin takes part in a Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 3, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers take part in a Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 3, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers participate in a dough-modeling competition as part of the Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 3, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers participate in a dough-modeling competition as part of the Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 3, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers take part in a Shehuo performance in Ashou Village, Qiangbai Township, Dali County, Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2022. The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

It is a folk custom in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)