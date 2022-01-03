Home>>
China allocates 500 mln yuan to Shaanxi for epidemic control
(Xinhua) 13:58, January 03, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance has allocated 500 million yuan (about 78.42 million U.S. dollars) to northwest China's Shaanxi Province to support the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic.
On Saturday, Shaanxi reported 123 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of local cases in the latest resurgence to more than 1,590.
Since the outbreak on Dec. 9, Xi'an, the provincial capital, has registered a total of 1,573 local cases.
