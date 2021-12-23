China's Xi'an imposes lockdown amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 14:15, December 23, 2021

XI'AN, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, imposed a citywide lockdown, effective Thursday, in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

A total of 127 people tested positive for the virus during the second round of citywide nucleic acid testing, showed data released Thursday by the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

All the positive cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for diagnosis and treatment.

All communities, villages and working units have been closed off since Thursday, and citizens have been asked not to leave the city unless very necessary.

Long distance passenger transport lines have been suspended, except freight vehicles transporting epidemic prevention materials and daily necessities.

Taxis and online ride-hailing vehicles are forbidden from entering medium- and high-risk areas or traveling outside the city.

