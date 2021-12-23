Harbin downgraded to low-risk category for COVID-19
Citizens walk at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A child is seen at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Citizens enter a shopping mall at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Citizens check in at the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Citizens are seen at the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Citizens have meals at a restaurant in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Citizens walk at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A citizen checks in at the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Citizens are seen at the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A citizen selects food at a shopping mall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A citizen is seen at the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A citizen buys food at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.