Harbin downgraded to low-risk category for COVID-19

Xinhua) 13:24, December 23, 2021

Citizens walk at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The whole city of Harbin downgraded to the low-risk category for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

