China's Shaanxi reports 149 COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:30, December 23, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a child at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

XI'AN, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Shaanxi Province has reported a total of 149 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the latest resurgence in the province was reported on Dec. 9, according to local authorities on Wednesday.

Among the confirmed cases, 143 are from the capital city of Xi'an, with the remainder found in the cities of Yan'an and Xianyang, said a press briefing on epidemic prevention and control.

The majority of the cases have mild and ordinary symptoms, with 14 patients over 60 years old and the oldest 90 years of age. All the infected individuals are currently undergoing treatment in designated medical institutions.

As of noon Wednesday, Xi'an had completed the second round of nucleic acid testing for around 10.8 million people. The province had identified 9,311 close contacts and 21,787 sub-close contacts of the confirmed cases, all of whom had been put under centralized quarantine.

