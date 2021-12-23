Profile: Chinese doctor provides assistance to overseas compatriots

HEFEI, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- As China sent medical staff abroad to assist the world in combating COVID-19, Zhao Hong, a radiologist in east China's Anhui Province, provided medical and mental advice online to overseas Chinese infected with the virus.

In May, Zhao received a phone call from his son, studying in Japan, where thousands of new COVID-19 cases were reported every day back then.

"In an online WeChat group with Chinese living in Japan, my son noticed that a couple infected with COVID-19 showed mild symptoms like fever and coughing. He asked me if I was willing to help," said the doctor from the Second Hospital of Anhui Medical University.

Zhao has accumulated sufficient experience in combating COVID-19 after helping about 20 families in Wuhan defeat the virus in 2020 through telemedicine. She agreed, without any hesitation, to help the couple in Japan.

Like a family doctor, she answered the patients' questions, kept a detailed record of their body conditions, and boosted their morale when they were afraid.

More patients joined the WeChat group after the couple recovered from the disease under Zhao's guidance. She even prepared and delivered group presentations to inform patients about the virus and its pathogenetic process.

"I'm so blessed to meet a doctor like you, and I will pass down the useful information and positive energy to others," Tian Yuan, a member of the group, said to Zhao.

"I did my best to explain the disease and offer psychological counseling to the infected," Zhao said. Whenever there was a question she didn't know, she would consult her colleagues in the hospital's pneumology and infectious disease departments.

More than 500 families in Japan have recovered with Zhao's online guidance.

"Most of them were patients with mild symptoms. I believe they would've recovered anyway, even without my help. My biggest contribution was to comfort them and give them confidence during tough times," said the doctor.

A surprise gift from Japan was delivered to Zhao's office on Dec. 6. Wang Xiyuan, a member of that WeChat group, asked her parents who live in Chaohu City of Anhui to bring a "thank you" letter and banner to the hospital on behalf of those families in Japan.

Apart from Japan, Zhao has also provided medical and mental assistance to overseas Chinese in a dozen countries such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United States.

"I have added nearly 2,000 friends on my WeChat during the pandemic. For many of them, I don't even know their real names, but I'm glad I was able to help when they needed it," said Zhao, whose WeChat friend list continues to grow.

