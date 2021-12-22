Over 2.7 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:57, December 22, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday. Enditem

